Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Boyd Gaming has raised its dividend by an average of 40.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Boyd Gaming has a payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $6.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $64.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $916.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 41.56%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $128,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,764,310 shares in the company, valued at $654,208,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $128,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,764,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,208,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 16,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $1,146,623.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,000.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,474 shares of company stock worth $8,745,156 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 13.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

