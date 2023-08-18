Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Roth Capital raised shares of Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $318.21.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAM traded down $8.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $362.67. 68,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,297. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $296.27 and a 12 month high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.27. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,343.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,343.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,636,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,069 shares of company stock worth $9,861,106. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 233.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $1,183,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 63.2% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Further Reading

