Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2023

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORRGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.06 million. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 46.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BORR traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.48. 791,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,967. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 3.23. Borr Drilling has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 57,936 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,413,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,707,000 after buying an additional 367,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

About Borr Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

See Also

Earnings History for Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.