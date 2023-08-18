BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given Neutral Rating at Nomura Instinet

Nomura Instinet reissued their neutral rating on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.62.

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $39.22. 274,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 100,784.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,738,765,000 after purchasing an additional 260,195,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,075,000 after purchasing an additional 357,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,142,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $349,358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,410,000 after acquiring an additional 484,794 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

