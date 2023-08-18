BMO Capital Markets Raises Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$21.00

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KMMPF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.75 to C$20.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.
Read Our Latest Report on Killam Apartment REIT
Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance
About Killam Apartment REIT
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $5.0 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Killam Apartment REIT
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.