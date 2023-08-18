BMO Capital Markets Raises Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$21.00

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KMMPF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.75 to C$20.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $13.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $14.21.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $5.0 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

