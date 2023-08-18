BitShares (BTS) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $25.66 million and approximately $740,761.33 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009287 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002701 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001196 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,999,701 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

