Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Achieves $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00093839 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00051328 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00027580 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000751 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

