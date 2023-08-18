Bitcoin Diamond Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $10.30 million and approximately $44,170.77 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00161874 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00049687 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00028753 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013748 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003820 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

