BIP Wealth LLC Makes New $536,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BAC opened at $29.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

