BIP Wealth LLC Makes New $467,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Athena Investment Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 156,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 301,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $42.89. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

