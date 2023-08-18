BIP Wealth LLC Makes New $327,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM)

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 481.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 331,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,166,000 after buying an additional 274,521 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPGM opened at $50.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

