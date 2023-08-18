BIP Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,076 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,520,000 after buying an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.77. 1,173,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,792,317. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $121.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

