Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 108.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 56.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,108,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,159,000 after purchasing an additional 398,460 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB stock opened at $261.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.65 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Biogen

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.