BILL (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion. BILL also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.82-1.97 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.92.

BILL Stock Down 3.3 %

Insider Activity at BILL

BILL stock opened at $101.52 on Friday. BILL has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $179.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.93.

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $901,735.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,357,867.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,707.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,549 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BILL by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BILL by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 1,278.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in BILL in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in BILL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

