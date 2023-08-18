Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.35, but opened at $14.53. Bilibili shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 1,683,046 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 101.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 39.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 11.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 1.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.19. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

