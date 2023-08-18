Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Lowered to $22.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.32% from the company’s previous close.

BILI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BILI

Bilibili Stock Performance

NASDAQ BILI opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $52,090,000. First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,929,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,273,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 13.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,371,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 184.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.