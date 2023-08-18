Bfsg LLC Makes New $869,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 988,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,216,000 after acquiring an additional 70,790 shares during the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $9,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CAT traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.96. 430,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,505. The company has a market cap of $139.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.91 and its 200-day moving average is $237.36.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,353 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

