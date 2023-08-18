Bfsg LLC Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 720.0% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $267,798,000 after purchasing an additional 647,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $394.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,978. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $405.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $371.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.54.

Get Our Latest Report on MA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.