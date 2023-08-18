Bfsg LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.5% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.46. 1,371,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,114,813. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

