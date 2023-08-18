Bfsg LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV remained flat at $66.71 during midday trading on Friday. 20,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,806. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.36. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

