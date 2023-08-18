Bfsg LLC Buys Shares of 2,196 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of FTEC traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.24. 53,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,846. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.69 and its 200-day moving average is $117.89. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $136.75.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

