Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 153,774 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Entegris worth $55,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Entegris by 95.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Entegris by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period.

Shares of ENTG opened at $94.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.69, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

