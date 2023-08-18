Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60,569 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $52,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.68.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,195 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $76.83 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

