Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $19,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total value of $88,828,524.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150,064,170.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total value of $88,828,524.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150,064,170.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 724,841 shares of company stock valued at $360,357,419 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $537.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $552.87. The stock has a market cap of $510.40 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

