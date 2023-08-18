Bessemer Group Inc. Has $47.27 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 133.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,175 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Axon Enterprise worth $47,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $102,920,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,486,000 after acquiring an additional 390,323 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 692,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,873,000 after acquiring an additional 331,142 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $195.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.31 and a 52-week high of $229.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

In related news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $291,776.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $62,962,814.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,482 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $291,776.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,962,814.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 22,900 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.12, for a total transaction of $4,422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,556,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,458 shares of company stock worth $10,534,340. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

