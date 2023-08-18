Bessemer Group Inc. Has $14.40 Million Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94,994 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of CBIZ worth $14,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 853.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,585 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 941,076 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 949,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000,000 after purchasing an additional 605,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1,456.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 542,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 507,190 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth about $23,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Stock Performance

NYSE:CBZ opened at $53.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average is $51.17. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on CBZ

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $261,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,547.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 7,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $406,101.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,060.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $261,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at $837,547.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,519 shares of company stock worth $1,758,851. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.