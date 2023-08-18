Bessemer Group Inc. Has $12.84 Million Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 664,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $12,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ESI stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $3,074,757.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,109,378.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Element Solutions news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 3,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $65,808.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $3,074,757.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,109,378.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,362 shares of company stock worth $4,270,016 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

