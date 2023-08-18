Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 3,316.0% during the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 72,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,406,000 after buying an additional 70,797 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4,889.2% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 45,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 44,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 63.4% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $358.58 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

