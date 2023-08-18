Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 6,017 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $16,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

