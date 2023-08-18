BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $279.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $192.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.99. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.07 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.78% and a negative net margin of 95.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.56) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 1,163,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $253,876,785.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,879,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,822,095,886.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $739,586.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 1,163,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $253,876,785.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,879,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,822,095,886.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,698,127 shares of company stock worth $556,876,818. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at $962,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in BeiGene by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

