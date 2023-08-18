Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Reduced by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,814,000 after acquiring an additional 91,679 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $966,717,000 after buying an additional 47,096 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,873,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $730,765,000 after buying an additional 477,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,398,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.89.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BDX stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.11. 490,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,009. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.73. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

