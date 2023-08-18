Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BZH. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Sidoti downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $950.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $572.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.26 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 18,103 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,373,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

