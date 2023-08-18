BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

BCB Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BCBP stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $11.66. 4,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $20.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.64.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $28.11 million for the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Equities analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.56%.

Insider Transactions at BCB Bancorp

In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $58,566.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 606,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,198,561.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,990 shares of company stock valued at $69,765. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 25,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 127,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 212,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 58,370 shares in the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

