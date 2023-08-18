Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. 888 restated an assumes rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Baxter International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BAX

Baxter International Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE BAX opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $43.09.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently -20.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 18.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,160 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $54,127,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Baxter International by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 19.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,212,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,440,000 after purchasing an additional 860,805 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Baxter International by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,257,000 after purchasing an additional 729,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.