Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Baudax Bio Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BXRX opened at $0.52 on Friday. Baudax Bio has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $37.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.

Institutional Trading of Baudax Bio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXRX. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 34.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 82,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the first quarter valued at about $814,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care related settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It also develops BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMB, which is in phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary blockade reversal agent; and BX3000, a NMB reversal agent that is in preclinical studies.

