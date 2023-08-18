Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given New $20.00 Price Target at CSFB

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price target cut by CSFB from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

GOLD has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Laurentian cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Barrick Gold from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Shares of GOLD stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,169,645. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.50, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,952,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,793,000. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 366,147 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,050,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,916,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

