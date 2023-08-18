Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This is a boost from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Barings Participation Investors Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of MPV traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.81. 25,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,415. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93. Barings Participation Investors has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.65.
Barings Participation Investors Company Profile
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
