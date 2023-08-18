Barclays Increases Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Price Target to GBX 400

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGYGet Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 375 ($4.76) to GBX 400 ($5.07) in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ARGGY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 280 ($3.55) to GBX 425 ($5.39) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.50.

Shares of ARGGY stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $6.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

