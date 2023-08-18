Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

BZUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $6.00 to $5.20 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $5.00 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Get Baozun alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Baozun

Baozun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.85. 160,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,920. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $274.89 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Baozun by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Baozun by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Baozun by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. 32.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.