Bank of Hawaii Sells 6,236 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,236 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $669,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,430,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,109,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 250,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5,476.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.7 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.