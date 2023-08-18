Bank of Hawaii Sells 1,822 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in BCE were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

BCE Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BCE opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.59. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $50.83.

BCE Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 154.50%.

BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.84.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

