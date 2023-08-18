Bank of Hawaii Purchases 269 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bank of Hawaii raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Boeing were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 717,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $152,373,000 after acquiring an additional 65,834 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 246,834 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $52,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 855,159 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $181,661,000 after acquiring an additional 58,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 105,732 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $22,461,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Down 2.4 %

BA stock opened at $224.54 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.07.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

