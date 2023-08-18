Bank of Hawaii Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 363.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,500 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after purchasing an additional 916,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,293,000 after purchasing an additional 774,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $204.03 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.31. The stock has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.40 and a 200-day moving average of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total value of $1,232,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,572,985.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,391 shares of company stock worth $5,786,549. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.70.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

