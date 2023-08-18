Bank of Hawaii Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,211 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 8,806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,970,863 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $146,455,000 after purchasing an additional 49,417 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 834,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $61,989,000 after buying an additional 25,140 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 45,872 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $113,079,000 after acquiring an additional 34,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.89.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

