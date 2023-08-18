Bank of Hawaii Increases Stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Embraer were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 461.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. 36.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ERJ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Embraer from $15.75 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

