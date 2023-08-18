Bank of Hawaii Buys 405 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 237.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $329,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in Salesforce by 5.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $3,156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,131,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,481,261.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,171,018 shares of company stock valued at $249,633,898 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Societe Generale lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.28.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $203.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.47 billion, a PE ratio of 536.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

