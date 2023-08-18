Bank of Hawaii Acquires Shares of 23,651 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCOM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 324,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,592 shares in the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 750,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 1,718.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,254,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,158,000 after buying an additional 1,185,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Trip.com Group stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.