Bank of Hawaii Acquires Shares of 23,651 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCOM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 324,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,592 shares in the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 750,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 1,718.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,254,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,158,000 after buying an additional 1,185,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.
Trip.com Group Stock Performance
Trip.com Group stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
