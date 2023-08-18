Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Bank of Communications Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKFCF opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63. Bank of Communications has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $0.68.
About Bank of Communications
