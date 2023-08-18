Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $29.28 on Thursday. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $232.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

