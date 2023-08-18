Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,535,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,417,285. The stock has a market cap of $231.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.29%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

